The Uprising
Yang Presidential Campaign Advisers Blame Tusk Strategies For ‘Crashing’ His Mayoral Bid
“I don’t know what happened or who got his ear."
Hunter Walker
21 hr ago
6
Eric Adams Says He ‘Will Respect The Results’ As Mayor’s Race Reaches Chaotic End
“I could see him going up there with like ten or fifteen percent of the vote in, rolling up to the mic and being like, ‘Yeah I won.’"
Hunter Walker
Jun 22
4
Manhattan DA Candidate ‘Using A Sledgehammer’ Of Wall Street Cash But Refuses To Recuse
Tali Farhadian Weinstein (PHOTO: TaliForDA.com) Tali Farhadian Weinstein’s massive campaign war chest includes hundreds of thousands of dollars from pe…
Hunter Walker
Jun 22
2
14 Votes Against Juneteenth: A Racist Act In The Halls Of Congress
Something this simple and awful needs to be easily recognized for what it is.
Hunter Walker
Jun 18
4
Is Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign A Reality Show?
Questions for the California candidate and a dispatch from the Biden/Putin summit in Switzerland.
Hunter Walker
Jun 16
4
Jeff Brain, Whose Site Organized ‘Patriot Caravans’ On January 6, Is Threatening To Sue The…
I stand by my reporting on Jeff Brain one hundred percent and will not be intimidated by legal threats.
Hunter Walker
Jun 11
7
1
Dianne Morales Fires Over 50 Staffers As Union Demands $1 Million Dollars
Dianne Morales on the campaign trail. (Photo: Dianne.nyc) Good afternoon! It’s way past time to get up! Dearest subscribers, I swear to you I wasn’t pl…
Hunter Walker
Jun 9
1
Behind Progressive DA Candidate Tahanie Aboushi’s Courtside Hug With Kyrie Irving
Tahanie Aboushi and Kyrie Irving. (Photo: Courtesy of Tahanie Aboushi) Good evening! It’s way beyond time to get up! This is a special late edition bec…
Hunter Walker
Jun 8
4
Meet The Woman Who Hopes Paul Gosar’s ‘Insane’ Support For January 6 Will Drive Him Out Of …
Delina DiSanto told The Uprising that Gosar "really did lead the insurrection on our capitol."
Hunter Walker
Jun 7
4
