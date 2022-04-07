Former senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump Steve Bannon arrives at U.S. District Court for an appearance on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, I published an exclusive story in Rolling Stone noting the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack had interviewed Alexandra Preate, a woman who has earned a reputation as Steve Bannon’s “consigliere.” It is a strong indication of congressional investigators’ continued interest in Bannon, a top former Trump White House and campaign strategist who is currently engaged in a legal battle over criminal charges for defying a committee subpoena he received last November.