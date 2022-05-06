Stock Photo (Getty Images)

Hello readers!

It has been a while. I wanted to share recent pieces I have written for Rolling Stone and New York Magazine about two stories that I’ve covered here on the newsletter; the governor’s races in New York and Pennsylvania.

Those are likely going to be the last pieces I write for a while. On Thursday evening, I announced on Twitter that I have signed on to an exciting new project that I can’t talk about yet. It will require me to log off and disappear from the internet for a few months.

I may pop up here from time to time and, if I have a story, you can be sure it will land in your inboxes free of charge. I also didn’t want to sign off without breaking some news, so my Twitter announcement also included a long thread on an investigation into Ginni Thomas that I was working on based on a Facebook page she maintained after deleting her better known “public figure” page. It details how pro-Trump “flash mobs” are a major part of her activism and I think my loyal readers will find it quite interesting. If you don’t like clicking through Twitter threads, you can find all of the posts here.

My deep dive into Thomas’ social media presence also introduced me to some of her fellow protesters including her neighbor, Orene Blum, whose home features a shrine of sorts to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Ginni “loved” one of the photos where that picture was prominently displayed. Since I started sharing these pictures, a few well-intentioned folks quibbled with the characterization of the display as a “shrine” since there were Christmas decorations below it. I can tell you that I saw multiple pictures of the Lee portrait with different displays under it. It is clearly a centerpiece in Blum’s home and, in one picture, she commented about how Lee is honored in her house despite his critics. Sure seems like a shrine to me.

While this means I won’t be publishing on here for some time, I expect this newsletter will remain a part of my writing life in the future. I also have no plans to stop reporting on January 6.

If you are already signed up for this newsletter, stick around! You will likely receive stories and periodic updates like this. As I noted a few weeks back, I am not currently charging subscribers. If I return to a regular publishing model on this topic or another, I will make sure to announce at least two weeks ahead of time before charging for subscriptions again. For now, anything you get from me will be totally free!

Writing this newsletter has been an amazing experience. It helped me break a lot of important stories and I so enjoyed having a unique, direct connection to my readers. I can’t tell you what I am doing next just yet, but it absolutely would not have been possible without your support for The Uprising. The money you all paid to read my work might have seemed like just another paywall, but it meant the world to me and helped fund meaningful, original journalism. During these next few months, even while I am not publishing, you can still reach me directly by responding to the newsletter emails in your inbox.

Thank you all for your support. I can’t wait to see you all again in the next phase of this journey.