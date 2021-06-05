AOC Set To Back Maya Wiley In The NYC Mayor's Race

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (Photo: Facebook)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), one if the most influential progressives in the country, is set to weigh in on New York City’s crucial Democratic mayoral primary on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the announcement prior to the congresswoman’s public remarks, tell The Uprising Ocasio-Cortez is backing Maya Wiley. Shortly after The Uprising broke the news, Gloria Pazmino of NY1 confirmed that Ocasio-Cortez is “expected to endorse” Wiley and later posted a video of AOC’s endorsement at City Hall.

Wiley, a former aide to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, has trailed the frontrunners, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, in the June 22 Democratic primary. However, in recent weeks Wiley has gained momentum following influential endorsements from members of Congress and the powerful 1199 union. The race is using a ranked choice voting system that allows voters to pick up to five candidates.

Many progressives see Wiley as the best option in the field as New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales have seen their respective standings fall. Stringer has faced two allegations of past sexual harassment and Morales has fought with her own staff amid a unionization drive.

“The only other option would be nothing,” one source close to Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s team did not respond to a request for comment.



This is a developing story and has been updated with links and confirmation.