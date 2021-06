Caitlyn Jenner attends the 60th Anniversary party for the Monte-Carlo TV Festival on February 05, 2020. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Former Olympian and Kardashian family member Caitlyn Jenner is running as a Republican to replace Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in that state’s yet-to-be-scheduled recall election. While Jenner has a long…