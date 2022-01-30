Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers. Photo by Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Over the past week, there were new stories and developments in cases involving Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia group. The Cawthorn case is hinging on nearly 150 year old Civil War era legislation and has implications for the members of Congress who were involved in the attempts to overturn President Biden’s election on January 6, 2021. Rhodes’ case took a turn after evidence provided to the court by his estranged wife.