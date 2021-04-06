The Uprising

Happy Hour: The Remains Of The Week

Hunter WalkerApr 30Comment 5
(Photo: Getty Images/Andy Ryan)

The sun is setting on the first week of The Uprising. I figured I would close things out by opening the site up to some discussion.

This is something I would like to do on a weekly basis. For this first run, I would love to hear what you thought of the newsletter.

What do you want to see more of? What could you do without? Fire away!

I will be watching the comments from 5-6 pm this evening and will also check in over the weekend.

Thanks for getting up with me this week!

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Hunter Walker. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack