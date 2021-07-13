News Roundup: 'Information War' In Cuba

Dozens of people during demonstration in in support of the protests in Cuba, in front of the Cuban embassy in Spain, on July 12, 2021. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

HAVANA: The Cuban government has responded to unprecedented anti-government demonstrations on the island with internet shutdowns, social media blocks, stepped up police patrols, and alleged detentions. Cuban officials have suggested the recent anti-government demonstrations there were the result of an “information war against our country” perpetrated by the U.S. with unnamed companies and publications in Miami fueling #SOSCuba hashtags that spurred the protests. Thousands have taken to the streets in multiple cities in the country in recent days in response to food and supply shortages fueled by the pandemic and U.S. embargo.

Here in the States, the Democratic Socialists of America have used social media to express support for the Cuban government.

LAW & ORDER: Trump allies faced tough questions from a federal judge in a marathon six hour virtual hearing on a request from officials in Michigan to discipline lawyers involved in filing lawsuits questioning the state’s results in last year’ presidential election. Those suits included blatant factual errors and the judge, who will rule in the coming weeks, stressed that attorneys have an obligation to do “some minimal due diligence” before submitted statements to the court. The pro-Trump attorneys, including Sidney Powell, mastermind of the “release the Kraken” suite of election lawsuits, responded by, among other things, making analogies to the Soviet Union, Hugo Chavez, and the Nazis.

RISE OF THE BOTS: A new report from the Stanford Internet Observatory analyzed a “domestic Jordanian disinformation network” that posted content on social media sites in support of King Abdullah II and Jordan’s military. The group used audio that was secretly recorded on the chat site Clubhouse.

FEAR AND LOATHING: Carolina Serrano, a former Hispanic outreach coordinator for the Trump campaign who is running for Congress in Nevada, declared that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial, religious, and gender-based discrimination “should be repealed.” Serrano weighed in while responding to a tweet that criticized Twitter’s suspension of white nationalist Nick Fuentes. In a follow up message, Serrano suggested a reporter who highlighted her comments is afraid of her rise.

“I struck a nerve,” she wrote. “Tell me you’re scared of my candidacy without telling me you’re scared.”

ON TAP: President Biden is flying to Pennsylvania this afternoon as part of his voting rights push. A majority of Texas’ Democratic lawmakers flew to DC to break quorum in their legislature and stop what they called “dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote.”

