News Roundup: Mr. Adams Goes To Washington

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams attends the "Hometown Heroes" ticker-tape parade on July 07, 2021 along Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

FIELD TRIP: In case you missed it, last night The Uprising broke the news that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the likely next mayor of New York, is having a meeting with President Biden today. AP has more details on the other attendees who will be at the sitdown, which comes as Biden is touting an initiative to reduce gun crime.

The meeting also is taking place as national observers are trying to make sense of What Adams Means. In last night’s scoop, I pointed out that Adams’ win wasn’t the simple rebuke to progressives that many pundits have made it out to be. City Hall veteran and Democratic strategist Howard Wolfson wrote in to The Uprising to offer his analysis on Adams’ unique brand of police reform, which is “unequivocally against” calls to defund police departments.

“On the question of fighting crime vs fighting bad cops Adams is absolutely in favor of both and … his biography gives him unique credibility to be,” Wolfson wrote, adding, “National Democrats are not embracing Adams because he is “tough on crime” — they are embracing him because he was against defunding the police. It’s a nuance — but an important one.”

Police cars are seen overturned in the street in the framework of a demonstration against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

HAVANA: Street protests have raged across Cuba for the past several days amid food and medicine shortages that the island’s government blames on the U.S. embargo. Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel spoke about the demonstrations, which are the country’s biggest in decades, Monday morning. Diaz Canel has argued that “Yankee imperialism” and the “U.S. blockade” are chiefly to blame for the island’s issues.

President Biden’s Cuba policy has been something of a question mark. McClatchy got the scoop on his initial response to the protests, which is a statement declaring that he stands “with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

THIELMENTUM: Blake Masters, who is the chief operating officer at Peter Thiel’s investment firm and president of the billionaire’s foundation, is running for Senate in Arizona as a Republican. Masters is the second Thiel associate to throw his hat into a Senate race after author and investor J.D. Vance, who is a friend and former employee of the billionaire. Thiel has previously been known for taking down the gossip blog Gawker and trying to develop an autonomous libertarian society on platforms in the ocean.

INFIGHTING: With Bernie Sanders ally Nina Turner solidifying her status as the frontrunner in the special election for Ohio’s 11th district, firms linked to the Democratic establishment — and specifically the DCCC — launched a six figure assault on the airwaves to stop her. The primary, which should determine who ends up taking the seat, is set for next month.

