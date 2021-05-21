Reviewing The First Four Weeks Of The Uprising

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Some Republican members of Congress are trying to downplay the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by claiming that no guns belonging to members of the pro-Trump mob were confiscated by police.

Police records reviewed by The Uprising show that at least four guns were confiscated from people who were arrested during the unrest that day as supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol dome to protest certification of President Biden’s election victory.

Over the past two weeks, I have been examining efforts by House Republicans to diminish the severity of the Capitol siege that took place that day. This claim there were “no firearms” involved is one of the core arguments that has been repeated by multiple GOP House members who oppose efforts to investigate the attack. I have already examined how that simply didn’t add up, but police records reviewed by The Uprising indicate that claim is demonstrably false.

According to date provided to The Uprising by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department at least four people were arrested with firearms in conjunction with “unrest” in DC on January 6. This includes a Maryland man who has been identified as a pro-Trump protester. He was arrested inside the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center and charged with possessing a firearm on Capitol grounds as well as “a large capacity ammunition feeding device.”

The claim that there were no guns found that day has been advanced by multiple Republicans including; Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

In just about one month, The Uprising has broken news on Saudi lobbyists’ spying on U.S. activists, brought questions from Reality Winner’s prison cell to the White House, and provided in-depth coverage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina. I’ve also published scoops and analysis on local races with national implications and conducted original interviews with leading figures in the modern civil rights movement, a member of Congress playing a lead role in the debate on prescription drug pricing, and experts on both sides of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

