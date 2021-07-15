Steve Bannon Hangs Out At The ‘Himalayan Embassy’ On NYC’s Upper East Side

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court on August 20, 2020 surrounded by flags of the “New Federal State of China.” Bannon and three other defendants have been indicted for allegedly defrauding donors in a $25 million border wall fundraising campaign. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

REAL ESTATE: The Daily Beast has a great report out on the so-called “Himalayan Embassy” that is playing host to President Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Bannon is helping run non-profits and right wing media operations at a mansion reportedly rented by his benefactor, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. The pair are treating the building as an outpost of their self-declared “New Federal State of China,” which is dedicated to overthrowing the current government in Beijing. Trappings include flags, bulletproof glass and mock diplomatic convoys.

This story is wild and worth reading in full.

STICKING POINTS: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will need to be on board for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion budget proposal through reconciliation. Following a lunch meeting with President Biden yesterday, Manchin indicated he had strong objections to climate change provisions and said we “cannot be moving towards eliminating” fossil fuels.

MAR-A-LAGO: Former President Trump copied a blurb from the publisher when he praised Fox News personality Jesse Watters’ new book.

YEMEN: HuffPost’s Akbar Shahid Ahmed conducted a harrowing interview with a journalist who was detained by a U.S.-linked militant group.

“They don’t want the reality to come out,” journalist Adel Al-Hasani said of the militants, who are one of many warring factions backed by foreign powers in the country’s years long conflict. “They are doing their best to make Yemen a big prison.”

Poisonous Blue Ring Octopus, Hapalochlaena lunulata, Ambon, Moluccas, Indonesia (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl\ullstein bild via Getty Images)

FUN FACT: The blue-ringed octopus is one of the most venomous marine mammals. Bites from these beautiful creatures deliver deadly doses of a powerful neurotoxin. However, deaths from the octopus are extremely rare. It is not necessarily an aggressive creature and tends to only bite people if it is stepped on or handled. Some victims also only have mild symptoms like “tingling in their lips.” Since the octopus is rare, there is no antivenom to treat its bite.

