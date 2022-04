Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) participate in a committee business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The House select committee’s investigation into January 6 is about to go public.

In the past couple weeks a few stories have emerged that provide hints about when the committee will hold hearings and release a final report. There is also new information about the areas the committee is focused on including new documents and testimony investigators have obtained.

Here’s a rundown of what we know — and what we don’t.