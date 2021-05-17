Voices From Gaza, Israel, And North Carolina

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rockets fired by the Hamas movement towards southern Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. (Photo by ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

With a daily politics Substack, I think there's a unique opportunity to do the kind of discussions I want to see more of; guest interviews that are longer, more conversational, and live online in a searchable way.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas struck me as a great opportunity to debut this feature since much of our coverage seems to be lacking conversations with people in the region. So for this issue, I have lined up two experts from the region: Hind Khoudary, a Gaza-born journalist who has worked extensively in the Gaza Strip, and Mairav Zonszein, a Tel Aviv-based senior analyst with Crisis Group.

Khoudary discussed the experiences of people living in Gaza and her frustrations with coverage of the conflict in the international media.

“We don’t have shelters,” Khoudary said. “I saw a tweet from an Israeli settler who wrote that, ‘My children and wife are terrified. We’re in the shelters now, and I don’t know when this will end, and we’re very scared.’ You’re in shelters and you’re scared? People in Gaza don’t have anywhere to hide.”

Zonszein talked about what Israelis are experiencing living under the Iron Dome anti-rocket system. She also discussed the political landscape within the country and whether President Biden can do more to end the conflict.

“Biden hasn’t even reversed any of the major things that Trump did,” said Zonszein. “He hasn’t reversed the embassy. Even if he’s not going to move it back, he could at least recognize East Jerusalem as the future Palestinian state capital. He hasn’t even done that.”

These were fascinating conversations and I am very grateful to both women for taking the time to speak with me. Read the full conversation here.

when I wrote the profile on attorney Ben Crump and his work on civil rights cases earlier this month, there was a lot from our discussion that I had to leave on the cutting room floor. I have finally put together the full transcription of our conversation

I was particularly struck by Crump’s comments on the role he believes the White House and white people have to play in addressing police violence in the Black community.

“I think oftentimes people forget that the hashtags and the cases are real life people, that after the cameras go and everybody goes they’re still trying to mend together the pieces that have been broken,” Crump said. “I think that and then I think that, man, I really think that it’s not going to stop until we can make our white brothers and sisters see that it’s bad for them as much as its bad for us.”

Subscribers can read that full conversation here.

