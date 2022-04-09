A few weeks back, I wrote about a meeting leaders of the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers had in an underground parking garage in Washington D.C. on the night before January 6. I recently wrote a piece for Rolling Stone that contains more details about that meeting including the names of all of the participants and the fact that House investigators, who a source told me are “locked in” on these militant groups, may have brief audio of the conversation. You can read that piece here.