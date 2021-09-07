There were children on the ground when the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Many of them attended my former high school, Stuyvesant, which was located mere blocks from ground zero.
Those students experienced a terrifying evacuation as the dust cloud surged around them — and the danger didn’t end that day. They were sent back to the building less than a month after the attack. Despite government assurances that the air was safe, many became sick breathing the acrid fumes of ground zero.
In the aftermath of the attack, author and activist Lila Nordstrom led the charge to fight for health benefits for her classmates. Nordstrom tells the story of her experience witnessing 9/11 and advocating for fellow survivors in her moving new book, “Some Kids Left Behind: A Survivor's Fight for Health Care in the Wake of 9/11.”
Nordstrom will be on The Uprising with me today from 12-1 PM talking about her story and what it taught her about the needs of communities where disaster strikes. She will be taking questions from readers in the comments on this page.
Please join us!
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
A Conversation With Author Lila Nordstrom About The Kids We Left Behind On 9/11
There were children on the ground when the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Many of them attended my former high school, Stuyvesant, which was located mere blocks from ground zero.
Those students experienced a terrifying evacuation as the dust cloud surged around them — and the danger didn’t end that day. They were sent back to the building less than a month after the attack. Despite government assurances that the air was safe, many became sick breathing the acrid fumes of ground zero.
In the aftermath of the attack, author and activist Lila Nordstrom led the charge to fight for health benefits for her classmates. Nordstrom tells the story of her experience witnessing 9/11 and advocating for fellow survivors in her moving new book, “Some Kids Left Behind: A Survivor's Fight for Health Care in the Wake of 9/11.”
Nordstrom will be on The Uprising with me today from 12-1 PM talking about her story and what it taught her about the needs of communities where disaster strikes. She will be taking questions from readers in the comments on this page.
Please join us!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.