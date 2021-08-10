The Uprising

Breaking Down Andrew Cuomo's Resignation And What Might Come Next

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D), a vocal critic of Gov. Cuomo, tweeted this photo of him toasting the resignation on board a flight while the governor made his announcement. (Photo: Twitter)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his decision to “step aside” on Tuesday one week after a blockbuster report detailed sexual harassment allegations against him from 11 different women. Cuomo’s move left his critics celebrating and huge questions about who will succeed him after over a decade in office.

Since this is such a fast moving story, I am doing something a bit different and opened up this thread. I will be in the comments throughout the day sharing information and analysis about what I am hearing from Albany.

Please join in with any questions or thoughts you have! And if you want more original, independent politics news and analysis, please sign up!

