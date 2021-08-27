The situation at the Kabul airport literally became explosive on Thursday as two suicide bombers and gunmen who have been linked to the militant group Islamic State staged attacks that killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 American troops. I just published a new piece for New York magazine on a controversial rogue congressional trip to the airport and have spent the past few days reporting on the situation in Kabul.
Please join me in the comments below to discuss this story and everything else I’ve heard about the chaotic Afghanistan exit including unofficial rescue operations, how the evacuation has led to a dangerous situation for refugees in Qatar, and the major issues with media coverage of the withdrawal.
This is a major moment in American history. I would love to answer your questions and hear your thoughts!
This is a major moment in American history. I would love to answer your questions and hear your thoughts!
Breaking Down The 'Total F***ing Disaster' In Kabul
